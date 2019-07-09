U.S. spokesperson unaware of plans for meeting with N. Koreans in Europe
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 8 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. State Department spokesperson said Monday that there are no plans for a meeting between U.S. and North Korean officials in Europe this week as far as she is aware.
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is scheduled to be in Belgium and Germany for meetings with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, and European officials.
The trip raised the possibility of U.S. and North Korean officials meeting in Europe following last week's agreement between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to resume negotiations on the denuclearization of the regime.
"There are no plans to meet with the North Koreans that I am aware of," the spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency on background.
Trump and Kim held an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30 and agreed to revive working-level talks that had stalled since the collapse of their second summit in Vietnam in February.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later said he expected the talks to resume in mid-July.
The Hanoi summit ended without a deal due to differences over the scope of North Korea's denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.
North Korea has reportedly appointed its former ambassador to Vietnam, Kim Myong-gil, to be the new lead negotiator after punishing Kim Hyok-chol for the lack of an agreement in Hanoi.
The U.S. and North Korea have often held talks in a third country, including in European nations such as Sweden.
The State Department said earlier that Biegun's meetings in Europe will aim to "advance our shared efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
3
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Like Lady Gaga, BTS is market-changing force in U.S. pop scene: Billboard's pop columnist
-
5
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
4
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to lift export restrictions
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
3
N. Korea calls for self-reliant economy on late founder's death anniversary
-
4
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics VP heads to Japan amid export curbs on chips materials
-
5
(LEAD) Moody's keeps its rating on South Korea at Aa2