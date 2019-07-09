Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecution chief nominee vows political neutrality (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon indicates plan B against Japan's export restrictions (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions (Donga llbo)

-- Moon warns Abe over possible losses on Korean firms (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon warns inevitable action against Japan (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea's future industries also affected by Japan's export restrictions (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon urges inevitable actions when local firms incur losses (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon warns of possible actions against 'possible losses incurred on firms' (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon warns Japan, leaves possibility of discussions (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon warns of actions against Japan (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korean stocks plunge on Japan's restrictions (Korea Economic Daily)

