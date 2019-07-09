Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution chief nominee vows political neutrality (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon indicates plan B against Japan's export restrictions (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions (Donga llbo)
-- Moon warns Abe over possible losses on Korean firms (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon warns inevitable action against Japan (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea's future industries also affected by Japan's export restrictions (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon urges inevitable actions when local firms incur losses (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon warns of possible actions against 'possible losses incurred on firms' (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon warns Japan, leaves possibility of discussions (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon warns of actions against Japan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korean stocks plunge on Japan's restrictions (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon warns Japan about trade restrictions (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon urges Japan to cancel export controls on tech supplies (Korea Herald)
-- Moon slams Abe's motive behind curbs (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
3
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Like Lady Gaga, BTS is market-changing force in U.S. pop scene: Billboard's pop columnist
-
5
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
4
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to lift export restrictions
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
3
N. Korea calls for self-reliant economy on late founder's death anniversary
-
4
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics VP heads to Japan amid export curbs on chips materials
-
5
(LEAD) Moody's keeps its rating on South Korea at Aa2