Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, July 9

09:08 July 09, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on Japan's economic retaliatory measures

-- Government interpellation session on political, diplomatic, security and unification affairs

-- Discharged actors anticipated to heat up small screen in second half

Economy & Finance

-- BOK monetary policy board's June minutes

-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
