Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 July 09, 2019

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/20 Sunny 20

Incheon 31/21 Sunny 20

Suwon 33/19 Sunny 20

Cheongju 33/20 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 31/19 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 31/18 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 24/18 Rain 40

Jeonju 29/20 Sunny 20

Gwangju 29/20 Sunny 20

Jeju 25/21 Cloudy 30

Daegu 27/19 Cloudy 30

Busan 26/20 Cloudy 30

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!