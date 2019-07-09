(LEAD) U.N. Green Climate Fund OKs US$267 mln for 10 projects
(ATTN: UPDATES with comments by officials in paras 2, 5-6)
SEJONG, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved US$267 million in funding for 10 new projects in developing countries to help them deal with climate change, South Korea's finance ministry said Tuesday.
The approval "reinforces the importance of GCF for developing countries," GCF Co-Chair Nagmeldin Goutbi Elhassan Mahmoud said in comments posted on the GCF website. "In less than four years GCF has built an impressive portfolio and is ready to accelerate support to meet the urgency of the climate crisis."
The projects include a water supply project worth $25 million in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
An institute affiliated with South Korea's Ministry of Environment is set to carry out a feasibility study on the water supply project, a move that could help South Korean companies win the project.
Yannick Glemarec, executive director of the fund, said the outcomes of the 23rd board meeting will give added impetus to its support for developing countries to raise and realize their climate ambitions.
"As our portfolio grows, we are increasing the speed of implementation to drive transformative climate action. With high demand for GCF resources, we are ready for an ambitious replenishment," Glemarec said in comments posted on the GCF website.
The 10 new project approvals bring the Green Climate Fund's portfolio to a total of 111 projects, committing around $5.2 billion of the fund's resources to climate action in 99 developing countries.
Launched in late 2010, the South Korea-based Green Climate Fund aims to channel money from industrialized nations to developing countries to help them tackle climate change-related problems.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
