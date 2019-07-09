NL, Dodgers manager Roberts 'proud' of Ryu Hyun-jin for overcoming adversity

"Just his going through injuries throughout his career and to come back to where he's at right now, for me I'm very proud of him to overcome all this adversity," Robert said. "And then now you layer in the component of the game as we're trying to expand this game of baseball: first South Korean-born pitcher to start a Major League All-Star Game. So I think that's a big deal, not only for him, but his country. So it was a no-brainer for me."