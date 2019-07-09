(LEAD) Soldier jumps into river after unit's coastal operations failure
(ATTN: RECASTS attribution throughout; ADDS more details, photo)
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- An Army soldier jumped off a Han River bridge to his death, officials said Tuesday, after his unit came under fire for failing to detect a North Korean boat's arrival at a South Korean port last month.
The 21-year-old private first class from the Army's 23rd division in Samcheok, Gangwon Province, threw himself into the Han River on Monday night. After being rescued, the solider, whose identity was withheld, was rushed a nearby hospital, but died soon after, Col. Jeon Ha-kyu said.
The man was on a nine-day leave of absence that started July 1.
An investigation is under way to determine the motive of his suicide. It was unclear if his death was related to the border security failure.
The soldier was on duty at a coastal post on the afternoon of June 15 after the small wooden boat carrying four North Koreans arrived at the Samcheok port undeterred earlier in the day.
He was in charge of writing a log and reporting situations to higher ranks at that time.
"He had not been under any military investigation over the North Korean boat case. ... Opening all possibilities, we will thoroughly look into the cause of his death and any ties between this tragedy and the boat incident," the colonel told a regular briefing.
Expressing her regret over the death, defense ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo stressed the military's principle that it will not make enlisted soldiers responsible for the security lapse over the boat case.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
3
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Like Lady Gaga, BTS is market-changing force in U.S. pop scene: Billboard's pop columnist
-
5
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
S. Korean Jeon Jong-seo cast for Hollywood movie
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea cuts its growth outlook to 2.4 pct-2.5 pct in 2019
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to lift export restrictions
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
3
(2nd LD) Prime minister voices regret over domestic assault on Vietnamese woman
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Japan's export curbs as 'shameless' act
-
5
(LEAD) Moody's keeps its rating on South Korea at Aa2