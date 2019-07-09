World No. 1 Koepka to defend PGA title in S. Korea
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The world No. 1 in men's golf will defend his PGA Tour title in South Korea this fall.
Brooks Koepka has committed to play at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges from Oct. 17-20 at the Club at Nine Bridges on the resort island of Jeju, the local tournament organizers announced Tuesday.
Koepka won the CJ Cup in his first appearance last year and climbed to No. 1 after the victory.
The 29-year-old has six career PGA Tour titles and four of them have come at major championships, most recently at the PGA Championship in May this year.
The CJ Cup, the only PGA Tour event held in South Korea each year, will be in its third edition this year. Former No. 1 Justin Thomas was the inaugural champion in 2017.
