(LEAD) World No. 1 Koepka to defend PGA title in S. Korea
(ATTN: ADDS comments, details throughout)
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The world No. 1 in men's golf will defend his PGA Tour title in South Korea this fall.
Brooks Koepka has committed to play at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges from Oct. 17-20 at the Club at Nine Bridges on the resort island of Jeju, the local tournament organizers announced Tuesday.
Koepka won the CJ Cup in his first appearance last year and climbed to No. 1 after the victory.
"I am excited to participate in the CJ Cup once again. I was awed by the excellence of the Club at Nine Bridges golf course when I visited Jeju Island last year," Koepka said in a statement released by the PGA Tour. "I will try my best to gain a second consecutive victory at the upcoming tournament."
Koepka entered last year's tournament as the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year. He carded a seven-under 29 on the back nine in the final round for the winning score of 21-under 267.
The 29-year-old has six career PGA Tour titles and four of them have come at major championships, most recently at the PGA Championship in May this year.
The CJ Cup, the only PGA Tour event held in South Korea each year, will be in its third edition this year. Former No. 1 Justin Thomas was the inaugural champion in 2017.
With 100 days to go until the start of this year's tournament, tickets went on sale Tuesday on the tournament website, www.thecjcup.com. Early bird sales will be available through July 28.
More than 40,000 spectators attended last year's tournament.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
3
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Like Lady Gaga, BTS is market-changing force in U.S. pop scene: Billboard's pop columnist
-
5
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
S. Korean Jeon Jong-seo cast for Hollywood movie
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea cuts its growth outlook to 2.4 pct-2.5 pct in 2019
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to lift export restrictions
-
3
(LEAD) SBS anchor resigns over alleged indecent behavior
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Japan's export curbs as 'shameless' act
-
5
(2nd LD) Prime minister voices regret over domestic assault on Vietnamese woman