Hyundai Heavy bags order for emergency power generators
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., South Korea's leading shipbuilder and heavy equipment maker, said Tuesday it has secured a US$49 million order from India to supply emergency backup power generators.
Under the deal with Indian power generator Powerica Ltd., Hyundai Heavy will deliver its power generators to units 3 and 4 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, southern India, by 2022.
Emergency backup power systems are important for maintaining safe conditions at nuclear power plants in the case of an external power failure.
Hyundai Heavy said its power generators, equipped with 10 6.3-megawatt engines, can perform well even in a magnitude 8.0 quake and radiation.
Since 2010, Hyundai Heavy has secured orders for 39 emergency power generators for nuclear reactors in countries like the United Arab Emirates, Britain and Pakistan.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
3
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Like Lady Gaga, BTS is market-changing force in U.S. pop scene: Billboard's pop columnist
-
5
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
S. Korean Jeon Jong-seo cast for Hollywood movie
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea cuts its growth outlook to 2.4 pct-2.5 pct in 2019
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to lift export restrictions
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
3
(2nd LD) Prime minister voices regret over domestic assault on Vietnamese woman
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Japan's export curbs as 'shameless' act
-
5
(LEAD) Moody's keeps its rating on South Korea at Aa2