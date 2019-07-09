Israeli president due in Seoul next week
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will visit Seoul next week for talks with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, on strengthening partnerships especially in high-tech industries, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.
Rivlin is scheduled to make the official trip from Sunday till July 18, becoming the first Israeli president to visit South Korea in nine years.
He will have a summit with Moon on Monday that will be followed by a luncheon meeting.
High on the agenda will be cooperation in high-tech sectors, including software development and startups, in response to the fourth industrial revolution.
The two nations have a lot of room for mutually beneficial partnerships in future industries, according to deputy Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Han Jung-woo.
He added that, during the talks, Moon plans to have a broad range of discussions on a bilateral free trade agreement, people-to-people and cultural exchanges and the security situations of their respective regions.
They are also expected to exchange in-depth views on ways to facilitate substantive cooperation on ecosystems for startups, artificial intelligence, autonomous cars, 5G networks and information and communications technology, Han said.
