3 foreign firms to recall over 800 vehicles
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Two carmakers and one two-wheeler importer will voluntarily recall over 800 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
This is the latest in a series of recall plans for local and overseas carmakers and importers of foreign vehicles.
General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Yamaha Sports Korea are recalling five models amounting to 679 vehicles and 151 two wheelers, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include faulty steering wheel in GM's Camaro sports car, fragile rear suspension tow link in Ford's Explorer SUV and lack of strength in the brake handle in Yamaha's CZD300A, it said.
Starting Tuesday, owners of the Camaro and the CZD300A can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, with replacement services to be available for the affected Explorer model beginning Friday, the ministry said.
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
3
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
4
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea cuts its growth outlook to 2.4 pct-2.5 pct in 2019
-
1
(LEAD) SBS anchor resigns over alleged indecent behavior
-
2
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Japan's export curbs as 'shameless' act
-
4
(4th LD) Japan's claims that key material gets funneled into N. Korea 'groundless': minister
-
5
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single