KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Celltrion 192,500 DN 13,500
Daesang 25,000 UP 450
ORION Holdings 17,100 DN 50
TONGYANG 1,735 DN 45
KISWire 26,300 DN 150
KCC 264,000 0
LotteFood 555,000 DN 10,000
NEXENTIRE 9,110 DN 210
CHONGKUNDANG 88,600 DN 1,400
SKNetworks 5,350 DN 60
Donga Socio Holdings 95,800 DN 900
SK hynix 69,800 UP 2,400
Youngpoong 711,000 DN 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 47,850 DN 2,550
SamsungF&MIns 260,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,500 DN 1,700
Kogas 43,400 DN 900
Hanwha 26,150 DN 550
AmoreG 62,900 DN 400
HyundaiMtr 137,500 DN 1,000
HankookShellOil 323,500 DN 6,500
BukwangPharm 16,000 DN 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 37,750 DN 750
TaekwangInd 1,391,000 UP 16,000
SsangyongCement 5,960 DN 60
KAL 28,550 DN 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,730 DN 205
LG Corp. 74,800 DN 600
SsangyongMtr 3,635 DN 55
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,700 DN 1,600
ShinhanGroup 43,650 0
HITEJINRO 21,600 DN 400
Yuhan 229,500 DN 7,000
SLCORP 22,550 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 130,500 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 94,900 DN 200
DaelimInd 109,000 DN 2,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15400 DN1050
KiaMtr 43,350 UP 100
BoryungPharm 11,600 UP 100
(MORE)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
3
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
4
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea cuts its growth outlook to 2.4 pct-2.5 pct in 2019
-
5
Trump proposes round with LPGA legend Pak Se-ri
-
1
(LEAD) SBS anchor resigns over alleged indecent behavior
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Japan's export curbs as 'shameless' act
-
4
(2nd LD) Prime minister voices regret over domestic assault on Vietnamese woman
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to lift export restrictions