KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
L&L 14,500 DN 500
NamyangDairy 560,000 DN 14,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 51,900 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,100 DN 400
Shinsegae 271,000 DN 10,500
Nongshim 241,000 DN 7,000
SGBC 43,600 UP 150
Hyosung 72,200 DN 1,600
LOTTE 41,050 DN 1,100
AK Holdings 43,700 DN 450
Binggrae 70,000 UP 900
GCH Corp 21,750 DN 200
LotteChilsung 160,500 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,050 DN 100
POSCO 240,000 DN 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 96,700 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 213,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,400 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,960 DN 90
DB INSURANCE 54,200 DN 1,300
SamsungElec 45,100 UP 700
NHIS 14,000 DN 50
SK Discovery 26,850 DN 300
LS 46,750 DN 1,000
GC Corp 117,500 DN 2,000
GS E&C 35,600 DN 2,300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,400 DN 1,650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 227,500 DN 6,500
KPIC 130,500 DN 4,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,760 DN 70
SKC 39,350 UP 1,350
GS Retail 38,650 DN 400
Ottogi 678,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 25,100 DN 350
DaeduckElec 10,750 UP 100
MERITZ SECU 5,240 UP 10
HtlShilla 85,400 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 48,450 DN 450
SamsungElecMech 90,200 DN 400
Hanssem 67,000 DN 2,200
