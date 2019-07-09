KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 113,000 DN 3,000
DB HiTek 13,100 DN 200
CJ 95,500 DN 2,400
JWPHARMA 29,000 DN 1,050
LGInt 18,300 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 7,210 UP 210
SBC 17,400 DN 550
Hyundai M&F INS 26,950 DN 350
Hanwha Chem 21,850 DN 450
OCI 91,400 DN 500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,100 DN 500
KorZinc 442,000 DN 5,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,570 DN 180
SYC 53,400 DN 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 45,000 DN 2,300
IS DONGSEO 35,850 DN 650
S-Oil 87,200 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 104,500 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 250,000 DN 7,500
HYUNDAI WIA 49,450 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 89,200 DN 1,400
Mobis 231,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 30,700 DN 550
HDC HOLDINGS 13,500 DN 450
S-1 99,000 DN 400
Hanchem 80,100 DN 300
DWS 43,150 UP 650
UNID 48,300 DN 150
KEPCO 25,500 DN 450
SamsungSecu 37,200 DN 200
SKTelecom 255,000 DN 5,500
S&T MOTIV 46,050 DN 1,950
HyundaiElev 82,900 DN 3,600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 36,200 0
Hanon Systems 11,200 DN 300
SK 223,000 UP 500
DAEKYO 6,110 DN 120
GKL 20,050 DN 250
Handsome 36,400 DN 150
WJ COWAY 77,400 DN 500
(MORE)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
3
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
4
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea cuts its growth outlook to 2.4 pct-2.5 pct in 2019
-
5
Trump proposes round with LPGA legend Pak Se-ri
-
1
(LEAD) SBS anchor resigns over alleged indecent behavior
-
2
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Japan's export curbs as 'shameless' act
-
4
(2nd LD) Prime minister voices regret over domestic assault on Vietnamese woman
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to lift export restrictions