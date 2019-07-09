Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 July 09, 2019

KSOE 113,000 DN 3,000
DB HiTek 13,100 DN 200
CJ 95,500 DN 2,400
JWPHARMA 29,000 DN 1,050
LGInt 18,300 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 7,210 UP 210
SBC 17,400 DN 550
Hyundai M&F INS 26,950 DN 350
Hanwha Chem 21,850 DN 450
OCI 91,400 DN 500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,100 DN 500
KorZinc 442,000 DN 5,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,570 DN 180
SYC 53,400 DN 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 45,000 DN 2,300
IS DONGSEO 35,850 DN 650
S-Oil 87,200 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 104,500 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 250,000 DN 7,500
HYUNDAI WIA 49,450 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 89,200 DN 1,400
Mobis 231,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 30,700 DN 550
HDC HOLDINGS 13,500 DN 450
S-1 99,000 DN 400
Hanchem 80,100 DN 300
DWS 43,150 UP 650
UNID 48,300 DN 150
KEPCO 25,500 DN 450
SamsungSecu 37,200 DN 200
SKTelecom 255,000 DN 5,500
S&T MOTIV 46,050 DN 1,950
HyundaiElev 82,900 DN 3,600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 36,200 0
Hanon Systems 11,200 DN 300
SK 223,000 UP 500
DAEKYO 6,110 DN 120
GKL 20,050 DN 250
Handsome 36,400 DN 150
WJ COWAY 77,400 DN 500
