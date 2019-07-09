KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 151,000 DN 6,500
IBK 13,650 DN 100
KorElecTerm 65,300 DN 900
NamhaeChem 10,000 DN 250
DONGSUH 17,950 DN 250
BGF 6,810 DN 140
SamsungEng 16,300 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 92,300 DN 700
PanOcean 4,805 DN 75
SAMSUNG CARD 36,100 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 28,800 UP 50
KT 27,750 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL184500 DN14000
LG Uplus 13,700 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,800 DN 1,000
KT&G 97,700 DN 800
DHICO 6,010 DN 160
LG Display 16,500 DN 50
Kangwonland 30,650 0
NAVER 115,500 DN 3,000
Kakao 131,000 UP 3,000
NCsoft 484,500 UP 6,500
DSME 31,100 DN 250
DSINFRA 5,760 DN 210
DWEC 4,670 DN 120
Donga ST 97,000 DN 2,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,150 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 284,000 DN 5,000
DongwonF&B 283,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 30,550 DN 650
LGH&H 1,264,000 DN 12,000
LGCHEM 337,500 DN 7,500
KEPCO E&C 19,100 DN 700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 101,500 DN 1,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,750 DN 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,200 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 70,600 DN 900
Huchems 22,050 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 146,500 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,000 DN 400
