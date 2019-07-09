KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 77,200 DN 400
LOTTE Himart 41,350 DN 1,800
GS 50,900 DN 600
CJ CGV 38,100 UP 2,350
HYUNDAILIVART 16,950 DN 450
LIG Nex1 28,500 DN 50
FILA KOREA 71,300 DN 2,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,000 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,500 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,995 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 159,000 DN 3,000
LF 23,500 DN 150
FOOSUNG 7,950 DN 490
JW HOLDINGS 5,770 DN 220
SK Innovation 166,500 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 25,400 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 43,350 DN 250
Hansae 19,850 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 61,900 DN 1,600
Youngone Corp 35,950 DN 350
KOLON IND 42,000 DN 2,600
HanmiPharm 295,000 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,340 UP 90
emart 139,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY323 00 DN950
KOLMAR KOREA 58,000 DN 1,100
CUCKOO 131,000 DN 1,000
COSMAX 101,000 DN 4,000
MANDO 28,600 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 303,500 DN 13,000
INNOCEAN 69,600 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 35,650 DN 300
Netmarble 98,500 UP 4,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S325500 UP1000
ORION 86,500 DN 1,400
BGF Retail 193,500 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 52,700 DN 900
HDC-OP 37,750 DN 2,600
HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,650 DN 1,400
WooriFinancialGroup 13,700 DN 150
