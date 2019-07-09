FM to visit Africa this week for cooperation talks
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will make a weeklong trip to Africa, starting this week, that will take her to Ethiopia, Ghana and South Africa, her ministry said Tuesday.
During the trip starting Wednesday, she will hold talks with key officials, including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union Commission, the ministry said in a release.
She plans to discuss ways to strengthen economic and diplomatic cooperation with the three countries. She will also call for regional support for Seoul's goals of achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula and North Korea's denuclearization, the ministry said.
Ghana is considered a land of opportunity for Korean firms given its robust economic growth. South Africa is the largest trade partner for South Korea in Africa and is a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council.
Kang is also scheduled to preside over a meeting in Johannesburg with chiefs of the Korean missions there and attend a Korea-Africa forum. She will return on Tuesday.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
3
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
4
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea cuts its growth outlook to 2.4 pct-2.5 pct in 2019
-
5
Trump proposes round with LPGA legend Pak Se-ri
-
1
(LEAD) SBS anchor resigns over alleged indecent behavior
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Japan's export curbs as 'shameless' act
-
4
(2nd LD) Prime minister voices regret over domestic assault on Vietnamese woman
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to lift export restrictions