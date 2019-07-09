A-listers return to small screen after completing military service
By Park Boram
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- A number of A-list actors are on their way back to the small screen to resume their rule of the show business world, having finished their mandatory military duty.
From early on, the year 2019 has seen a succession of young actors with massive selling power completing their mandatory national defense service of around two years.
Arguably the most notable is Kim Soo-hyun, whose roles in TV series such as "Moon Embracing the Sun" (2012) and "My Love from the Star" (2013), as well was the film "The Thieves" (2012), made him a household name.
The 31-year-old Kim was discharged from the military on July 1 and is bracing himself for the resumption of his acting career, possibly with a television drama or a film next year, the actor said.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are obliged to serve in the Army or other services for about two years as the country is technically at war with North Korea.
This military service sometimes puts a brake on the high-flying careers of actors and K-pop artists, but evasion could lead to a massive public outcry, ruining their entertainment career.
Lee Min-ho, who soared to stardom with the 2009 drama series "Boys Over Flowers," also put his acting career on hold two years ago to start his military service following his last TV drama series, "Legend of the Blue Sea," which also starred actress Jun Ji-hyun.
Discharged from the military in April, the 32-year-old Lee will resume his acting career in full-swing with a leading role in "The King," a TV fantasy series created by star screenwriter Kim Eun-sook. Shooting will begin in the latter half of this year, with the show set to air in 2020.
Ji Chang-wook, who also finished his national service in April, will return to the public eye with two drama series starring him scheduled to hit the small screen in the second half of this year. They are tentatively titled "Melting Me Softly" and "City of Stars."
Im Si-wan and Ok Taec-yeon, discharged from military duty in March and May, respectively, have also chosen the acting projects with which they will resurrect their highly celebrated careers.
Im, whose most prominent acting role was as a novice salary man in the webtoon-based 2014 drama series "Misaeng," will appear in another webtoon-inspired drama series, "Strangers from Hell," which will hit the small screen in the second half of this year.
Having debuted as a member of K-pop boy band 2PM, Ok expanded this career to acting and moved from the music-focused JYP Entertainment to 51K, a talent agency for actors, in 2018. Ok will return to the public eye with a leading role in a suspense drama series, "The Game," which will hit the small screen in January.
Experts said the return of top-rate actors in droves may help revive the global popularity of Korean TV dramas, especially in China, which is slowly lifting its boycott of Korean TV content following a diplomatic row with South Korea over the deployment of the U.S. air defense system Terminal High Altitude Area Defense in South Korea.
"The absence of such star actors has indeed caused a vacuum in show business," popular culture critic Ha Jae-keun said.
"With their return, hallyu (the Korean Wave) may have another heyday, combined with the return of the Chinese audience," he said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
