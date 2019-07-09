Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Corporate watchdog approves KG Group's takeover of Dongbu Steel

July 09, 2019

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's corporate watchdog, the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), approved Tuesday the takeover of Dongbu Steel Co., South Korea's fifth-largest steelmaker by sales, by a KG Group-led consortium.

Last month, KG Group, a local logistics and chemical business operator, and a Seoul-based private equity firm, Cactus Private Equity, signed a deal with creditors to buy a majority stake in Dongbu Steel for 360 billion won (US$304 million).

Under the deal, KG Group will hold 40 percent stake in the steelmaker.

Dongbu Steel was put under a debt workout scheme in 2015. Last year, the company posted 2.5 trillion won in sales and logged an operating loss of 59.6 billion won.

