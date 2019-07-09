Kia Motors chief indicted over 'illegal' use of dispatch workers
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Park Han-woo, chief executive officer of Kia Motors Corp., was indicted without detention and referred for court trial on Tuesday over allegations that Kia used dispatch workers on assembly lines in violation of labor law.
According to the Suwon District Prosecutors Office, Park is accused of having 860 workers dispatched from 16 in-house subcontractors to work on Kia's assembly lines in 2015 in violation of the Act on the Protection of Temporary Agency Workers.
A former manager of Kia Motors' Hwaseong plant, south of Seoul, was also indicted without detention on the same charge, the prosecutors' office said.
The investigation into the top management of Kia Motors was launched in July 2015 after the automaker's dispatch workers in Hwaseong filed a complaint with the prosecution.
South Korea bans the use of dispatch workers on production lines in the manufacturing industry. A local court also ordered in 2017 that employers pay the same wages to dispatch and regular workers.
Chung Mong-koo, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, which controls Kia Motors, was also investigated by prosecutors but was not indicted, as he was not found to have been directly involved in the contracting and management of the in-house subcontractor workers.
Prosecutors said the dispatch workers worked like regulars on the same auto assembly lines and took orders from Kia management in violation of the law. But Kia management was acquitted of charges related to the use of dispatch workers who served in the delivery, logistics and cleaning processes, they said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
3
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
4
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea cuts its growth outlook to 2.4 pct-2.5 pct in 2019
-
5
Trump proposes round with LPGA legend Pak Se-ri
-
1
(LEAD) SBS anchor resigns over alleged indecent behavior
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Japan's export curbs as 'shameless' act
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to lift export restrictions
-
5
(2nd LD) Prime minister voices regret over domestic assault on Vietnamese woman