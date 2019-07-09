Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(LEAD) Moon-biz leaders
(LEAD) Moon invites heads of 30 conglomerates to discussions on Japan's export regulations
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in plans to have a group meeting with the heads of 30 large conglomerates in South Korea this week to discuss a strategy on Japan's export restrictions, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.
Moon has invited the leaders of 30 firms, whose assets total 10 trillion won (US$8.5 billion) or more, and representatives from four business associations to the session to take place at his office in Seoul on Wednesday morning.
----------------
Japan's claims that key material gets funneled into N. Korea 'groundless:' minister
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday rebutted the possibility that a key imported industrial material has been shipped to North Korea in breach of international sanctions against Pyongyang as was alleged by Japan.
Tokyo has claimed that its strict regulations of shipments of key materials to South Korea are due in part to Seoul's non-compliance with U.N.-led sanctions on North Korea.
----------------
(2nd LD) Japan rejects S. Korea's offer to hold talks to resolve export curbs
TOKYO/SEOUL -- Japan on Tuesday rejected South Korea's call for negotiations to resolve a row over Tokyo's export restrictions against the South, saying it has no intention of lifting the curbs and the issue is not a matter of talks.
Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko made the remark after a Cabinet meeting, a day after South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged Japan to retract the restrictions on exports of key materials to the South and called for negotiations to resolve the issue.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold economic talks amid Japan's export curbs
SEOUL -- A foreign ministry official will travel to Washington this week for talks with his counterpart on economic issues, the ministry said Tuesday, amid speculation that the two sides may also discuss Japan's economic retaliatory measures against Seoul.
Kim Hee-sang, director-general for bilateral economic affairs, will meet with Roland de Marcellus, acting deputy assistant secretary for international finance and development at the State Department, according to Seoul officials.
----------------
Labor, management leaders escalate feud over next year's minimum wage
SEOUL -- Representatives of labor and management are escalating a feud over whether to increase the nation's legal minimum wage next year ahead of their final negotiations at the Minimum Wage Commission.
The 27-member Minimum Wage Commission, a trilateral panel composed of nine representatives each from labor, management and the general public, was to begin its final round of negotiations at the Sejong Government Complex in Sejong on Tuesday before setting the hourly minimum wage for 2020 on Thursday.
----------------
(LEAD) Hyundai revamps R&D division to develop future mobility
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it has reorganized its research and development division to better cope with growing demands for next-generation vehicles.
Hyundai has streamlined five existing functions -- project management (PM), design, electronics, vehicle performance and powertrain -- into integrated product development, system development and strengthened PM functions to quickly respond to market demands and improve profitability, the company said in a statement.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down for 2nd day ahead of Fed statement
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks fell for the second day in a row Tuesday as investors trod cautiously ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's congressional testimony on its rate policy. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 12.14 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 2,052.03. Trade volume was moderate at 433 million shares worth 4.36 trillion won (US$3.69 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 647 to 195.
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
3
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
4
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea cuts its growth outlook to 2.4 pct-2.5 pct in 2019
-
5
Trump proposes round with LPGA legend Pak Se-ri
-
1
(LEAD) SBS anchor resigns over alleged indecent behavior
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Japan's export curbs as 'shameless' act
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to lift export restrictions
-
5
(2nd LD) Prime minister voices regret over domestic assault on Vietnamese woman