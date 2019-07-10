U.S. envoy has no plans to meet N.K. officials in Europe this week: State Dept.
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun has no plans to meet with North Korean officials during his trip to Europe this week, the State Department said Tuesday.
Negotiations on North Korea's denuclearization are expected to resume in the coming days after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to continue the talks at their impromptu meeting on the inter-Korean border on June 30.
"There is no plan to meet with North Korean officials on this trip," department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said during a press briefing.
Biegun's trip to Belgium and Germany was planned before Trump traveled to South Korea and held the surprise meeting with Kim in the Demilitarized Zone, she said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
3
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
4
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea cuts its growth outlook to 2.4 pct-2.5 pct in 2019
-
1
(LEAD) SBS anchor resigns over alleged indecent behavior
-
2
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Japan's export curbs as 'shameless' act
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
5
(4th LD) Japan's claims that key material gets funneled into N. Korea 'groundless': minister