Top U.S. diplomat for East Asia to make first trip to S. Korea
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The new top U.S. diplomat for East Asia will make his first trip to South Korea next week, the State Department said Tuesday.
Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell will visit Seoul on July 17 as part of a regional trip that will include stops in Japan, the Philippines and Thailand, the department said in a press release.
Stilwell, who took office last month, will meet with top officials at South Korea's presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, and the foreign ministry.
They plan to discuss "further strengthening the Alliance and enhancing U.S.-(Republic of Korea) cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region."
Stilwell will also meet with senior Japanese government officials in Tokyo from July 11-14 to coordinate efforts on regional and global issues, and deepen the bilateral alliance, according to the department.
The U.S. has stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with both South Korea and Japan to address the threat of North Korea's nuclear weapons program.
Stilwell's trip comes as tensions between Seoul and Tokyo have spiked over Japan's new measures to curb exports to South Korea in apparent retaliation for a court ruling ordering compensation for Korean victims of forced labor during Tokyo's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
The new assistant secretary, the first under U.S. President Donald Trump, is a retired Air Force brigadier general who served multiple tours in South Korea and Japan as a linguist, a fighter pilot, and a commander.
