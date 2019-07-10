(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 10)

Yoon is facing suspicions that he has maintained a close relationship with Moon's long-time confidant Yang Jung-chul, who is now working as the chief of a policy institute under the ruling Democratic Party of Korea. During the confirmation hearing, Yoon said he received a proposal from Yang to run in the general election at their first meeting in 2015, but rejected it. Yoon said he has met Yang twice, most recently in February this year, since being named head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in May 2017.