Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai E&C wins 3.2 tln-won plant order from Saudi Arabia

All Headlines 07:48 July 10, 2019

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. said Wednesday it has clinched a 3.2 trillion-won (US$2.7 billion) deal to build a gas and crude-processing plant in Saudi Arabia.

The builder said the plant in Marjan, northeast Saudi Arabia, will be constructed by October 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai E&C-order
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!