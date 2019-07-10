(LEAD) Hyundai E&C wins 3.2 tln-won plant order from Saudi Arabia
(ATTN: ADDS photo, more info from 3rd para; UPDATES lead, 2nd para)
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. said Wednesday it has clinched a 3.2 trillion-won (US$2.7 billion) deal to build gas and crude oil-processing facilities in Saudi Arabia.
Under the deal with Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, the South Korean builder has secured the deal for two major packages of an oil field incremental development project in Marjan, northeast Saudi Arabia.
Hyundai E&C said the $1.48 billion Package 6 requires it to expand an existing gas-oil separation facility. It will also build utility facilities for an offshore plant under the Package 12 worth $1.25 billion. Both jobs will take 41 months to complete, the builder said.
Hyundai E&C said its construction record in Saudi Arabia helped the company secure the latest deal. Since 1975, the builder has won 156 construction projects worth $17 billion in Saudi Arabia.
(END)
