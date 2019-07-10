U.S. says Trump and Kim had meeting, not summit, in DMZ
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The latest encounter between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border was a meeting, not a summit or a negotiation, the State Department said Tuesday.
The impromptu meeting in the Demilitarized Zone on June 30 had raised questions about whether it was a summit akin to the previous encounters in Singapore in June 2018 and in Vietnam in February this year.
"It wasn't a summit, it wasn't a negotiation; it was a meeting of two leaders," department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said during a press briefing.
The meeting produced an agreement to resume negotiations on the dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear weapons program following the breakdown of talks at the second summit in Hanoi.
The U.S. has said that a third summit could happen if there is progress in the working-level talks, with the latter expected in mid-July.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
3
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
4
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
(LEAD) SBS anchor resigns over alleged indecent behavior
-
2
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
-
3
(4th LD) Japan's claims that key material gets funneled into N. Korea 'groundless': minister
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Japan's export curbs as 'shameless' act
-
5
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single