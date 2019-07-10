S. Korea, Malaysia to hold 1st round of FTA talks this week
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to hold the first round of negotiations on the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) with Malaysia this week as part of efforts to strengthen economic ties with the Southeast Asian country and boost trade, the trade ministry said Wednesday.
The two countries will hold the FTA talks in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The meeting comes three months after the leaders of the two countries agreed to launch negotiations for a bilateral FTA during their summit in March.
Seoul and Kuala Lumpur plan to conclude the deal in time for South Korea's summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in November.
During this week's meeting, the two countries plan to set details on the schedule and ways to boost their bilateral trade.
South Korea already has a free trade agreement with ASEAN, but Seoul is seeking to broaden economic ties with individual members through separate free trade deals.
Asia's fourth-largest economy has clinched FTAs with Vietnam and Singapore, and is currently in talks with Indonesia and the Philippines as well. If all the negotiations under way are successful, South Korea will have free trade deals with all five of its top ASEAN trading partners.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
(LEAD) SBS anchor resigns over alleged indecent behavior
-
2
(4th LD) Japan's claims that key material gets funneled into N. Korea 'groundless': minister
-
3
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
-
4
Samsung heir's Japan visit extended amid trade row
-
5
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single