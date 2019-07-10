Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:12 July 10, 2019

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/20 Sunny 70

Incheon 28/21 Sunny 70

Suwon 29/20 Sunny 70

Cheongju 26/20 Sunny 70

Daejeon 26/20 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 27/18 Sunny 80

Gangneung 24/18 Rain 90

Jeonju 25/20 Rain 80

Gwangju 26/20 Rain 90

Jeju 24/21 Rain 80

Daegu 25/19 Rain 80

Busan 24/21 Rain 90

