Seoul stocks start higher on tech gains
All Headlines 09:20 July 10, 2019
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Wednesday on the back of gains in tech stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.3 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,064.33 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most large caps traded in positive territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics rising 1.66 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.09 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO climbed 0.83 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,181.80 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.3 won from the previous session's close.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
3
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
4
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
Most Saved
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
(LEAD) SBS anchor resigns over alleged indecent behavior
-
2
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
-
3
(4th LD) Japan's claims that key material gets funneled into N. Korea 'groundless': minister
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Japan's export curbs as 'shameless' act
-
5
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single