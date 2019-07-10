Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, July 10
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- S. Korea denounces Japan's export curbs at WTO session
-- Moon to meet with heads of 30 conglomerates to discuss Japan's export curbs
-- Government interpellation session on economic affairs
-- (Gwangju Swimming) Gwangju set to host largest-ever FINA world championships
Economy & Finance
-- Jobless rate for June
-- Economy-related ministers at interpellation session
-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
2
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
3
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
4
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
5
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
(LEAD) SBS anchor resigns over alleged indecent behavior
2
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
3
(4th LD) Japan's claims that key material gets funneled into N. Korea 'groundless': minister
4
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Japan's export curbs as 'shameless' act
5
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single