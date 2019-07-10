N.K. propaganda outlet says recent Kim-Trump meeting signals history of reconciliation, peace
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet said Wednesday the recent impromptu meeting between leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump shows that unimaginable things can happen if the two sides trust each other.
Kim and Trump met at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom on June 30 after Kim accepted a surprise invitation from Trump a day earlier. Trump briefly crossed the border into the North, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to do so.
The two leaders held talks and agreed to resume the stalled denuclearization negotiations.
"Whatever the past might be, if we have genuine respect and trust in the other and a strong will to create new relations and new history, a historic event which cannot be imaginable even in a dream can take place," Meari, one of the North's propaganda websites, said.
"The historic scenes of the heads of state of North Korea and the U.S. preparing a diplomatically unprecedented meeting, crossing the line of division freely and holding a pleasant meeting clearly demonstrate that a new history of reconciliation and peace had begun at Panmunjom, a place with the history of age-old distrust, misunderstanding and enmity," it added.
Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since the second Kim-Trump summit in February ended without a deal as they failed to find common ground over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and Washington's sanctions relief.
