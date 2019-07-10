After scoreless All-Star Game start in debut, Ryu Hyun-jin hungry for more

Ryu gave up a leadoff single to George Springer of the Houston Astros, but induced three straight groundouts to get out of the inning unscathed. Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, a two-time MVP and the best player of this generation, had gone 0-for-10 with four strikeouts against Ryu in his career in the regular season, and hit a hard grounder to second base in this one.