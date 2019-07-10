Hyundai hires ex-BMW designer as chief of design innovation group
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday said it has appointed a former BMW designer as head of its design innovation group as it seeks solutions for future mobility technologies.
Hyundai has appointed Suh Ju-ho, 48, as vice president and head of Hyundai Design Innovation Group, as it expects his experience in designing high-performance electric vehicles will push the company's EV lineup to the next level, the company said in a statement.
"Suh will greatly enhance our ability to spread our design philosophy to the next generation of vehicles. His vast experience will advance Hyundai's long design tradition to meet the rapidly changing needs of our customers in this dynamic new era," Lee Sang-yup, senior vice president and head of Hyundai Design Center, said in the statement.
He studied Industrial Design at Pratt Institute in New York, where he obtained his Bachelor's and Master's degrees. He has worked in the design field at global carmakers such as BMW and General Motors Co. in the past two decades, the statement said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
(LEAD) SBS anchor resigns over alleged indecent behavior
-
2
(4th LD) Japan's claims that key material gets funneled into N. Korea 'groundless': minister
-
3
N. Korea-Russia border trade nearly triples in Q1 on improving ties
-
4
Samsung heir's Japan visit extended amid trade row
-
5
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single