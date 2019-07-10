(LEAD) Royal reception hall of late Joseon Dynasty opens to public
(ATTN: ADDS quote from press conference, photos)
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- A royal reception hall of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) was opened to the public Wednesday after four years of restoration.
Practically wrapping up the restoration of Heungbokjeon, an annex at Gyeongbok Palace, where King Gojong used to greet foreign delegations and study when he was on throne from 1863 to 1907, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) opened the facility to the public on a trial basis. Gyeongbok is the main royal palace of Joseon in central Seoul.
Built between 1866 and 1867, Heungbokjeon was demolished during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of Korea in order to help repair parts of Changdeok Palace that were partially destroyed by fire in 1917.
"A Japanese garden was created on the site of Heungbokjeon after it was demolished during the Japanese colonial period," Na Myung-ha, a CHA official in charge of repairing and restoring royal palaces and tombs, told reporters. "The restoration of Heungbokjeon is a very meaningful project."
The cultural authorities will officially reopen Heungbokjeon next year after completing the final decoration and painting.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
(4th LD) Japan's claims that key material gets funneled into N. Korea 'groundless': minister
-
2
(LEAD) SBS anchor resigns over alleged indecent behavior
-
3
Samsung heir's Japan visit extended amid trade row
-
4
A-listers return to small screen after completing military service
-
5
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single