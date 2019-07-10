DB INSURANCE 52,400 DN 1,800

SLCORP 22,500 DN 50

Yuhan 230,000 UP 500

GS E&C 35,650 UP 50

SamsungElec 45,550 UP 450

NHIS 14,200 UP 200

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,400 0

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,870 UP 110

SKC 40,300 UP 950

LS 46,700 DN 50

GC Corp 116,000 DN 1,500

GS Retail 38,400 DN 250

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 231,500 UP 4,000

Ottogi 676,000 DN 2,000

SK Discovery 26,550 DN 300

KPIC 127,500 DN 3,000

AK Holdings 43,800 UP 100

LOTTE 40,400 DN 650

Nongshim 243,500 UP 2,500

Hyosung 72,400 UP 200

Binggrae 69,700 DN 300

GCH Corp 21,900 UP 150

LotteChilsung 158,000 DN 2,500

HyundaiMtr 137,000 DN 500

AmoreG 62,800 DN 100

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,000 DN 50

POSCO 239,000 DN 1,000

SPC SAMLIP 96,300 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDS 212,000 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 33,700 UP 300

KUMHOTIRE 3,910 DN 50

Hyundai M&F INS 26,900 DN 50

DongkukStlMill 7,110 DN 100

TONGYANG 1,730 DN 5

SBC 17,650 UP 250

Hanwha 25,900 DN 250

DB HiTek 13,500 UP 400

CJ 95,100 DN 400

JWPHARMA 29,300 UP 300

LGInt 18,450 UP 150

