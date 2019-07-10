Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 July 10, 2019

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

DB INSURANCE 52,400 DN 1,800
SLCORP 22,500 DN 50
Yuhan 230,000 UP 500
GS E&C 35,650 UP 50
SamsungElec 45,550 UP 450
NHIS 14,200 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,400 0
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,870 UP 110
SKC 40,300 UP 950
LS 46,700 DN 50
GC Corp 116,000 DN 1,500
GS Retail 38,400 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 231,500 UP 4,000
Ottogi 676,000 DN 2,000
SK Discovery 26,550 DN 300
KPIC 127,500 DN 3,000
AK Holdings 43,800 UP 100
LOTTE 40,400 DN 650
Nongshim 243,500 UP 2,500
Hyosung 72,400 UP 200
Binggrae 69,700 DN 300
GCH Corp 21,900 UP 150
LotteChilsung 158,000 DN 2,500
HyundaiMtr 137,000 DN 500
AmoreG 62,800 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,000 DN 50
POSCO 239,000 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 96,300 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 212,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,700 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 3,910 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 26,900 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 7,110 DN 100
TONGYANG 1,730 DN 5
SBC 17,650 UP 250
Hanwha 25,900 DN 250
DB HiTek 13,500 UP 400
CJ 95,100 DN 400
JWPHARMA 29,300 UP 300
LGInt 18,450 UP 150
(MORE)

