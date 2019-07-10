KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Donga Socio Holdings 94,900 DN 900
SK hynix 72,900 UP 3,100
Youngpoong 704,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 48,450 UP 600
SamsungF&MIns 261,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,400 UP 900
Kogas 43,000 DN 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,000 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 43,600 DN 50
HITEJINRO 21,700 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 131,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 93,100 DN 1,800
DaelimInd 108,500 DN 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15350 DN50
KiaMtr 42,950 DN 400
IlyangPharm 24,950 DN 150
Doosan Bobcat 35,550 DN 100
DaeduckElec 10,800 UP 50
SGBC 42,600 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 5,250 UP 10
HtlShilla 83,900 DN 1,500
Hanmi Science 47,850 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 90,100 DN 100
Hanssem 68,700 UP 1,700
KSOE 113,000 0
Hanwha Chem 21,800 DN 50
OCI 87,200 DN 4,200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 47,850 DN 250
KorZinc 439,500 DN 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,600 UP 30
SYC 54,600 UP 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 46,050 UP 1,050
IS DONGSEO 35,900 UP 50
S-Oil 89,500 UP 2,300
LG Innotek 106,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 248,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 49,750 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 88,500 DN 700
Mobis 231,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 30,600 DN 100
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
(4th LD) Japan's claims that key material gets funneled into N. Korea 'groundless': minister
-
2
(LEAD) SBS anchor resigns over alleged indecent behavior
-
3
Samsung heir's Japan visit extended amid trade row
-
4
A-listers return to small screen after completing military service
-
5
