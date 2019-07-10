KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HDC HOLDINGS 13,400 DN 100
S-1 97,600 DN 1,400
HankookShellOil 320,500 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 16,200 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 37,900 UP 150
TaekwangInd 1,350,000 DN 41,000
SsangyongCement 5,930 DN 30
KAL 28,400 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,815 UP 85
LG Corp. 75,100 UP 300
SsangyongMtr 3,610 DN 25
BoryungPharm 11,700 UP 100
L&L 14,250 DN 250
NamyangDairy 556,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 52,000 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,000 DN 100
Shinsegae 270,000 DN 1,000
Daesang 24,950 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,420 UP 70
ORION Holdings 17,100 0
KISWire 25,650 DN 650
LotteFood 539,000 DN 16,000
NEXENTIRE 9,100 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 89,300 UP 700
KCC 260,000 DN 4,000
Hanchem 80,300 UP 200
DWS 43,600 UP 450
UNID 47,550 DN 750
KEPCO 25,250 DN 250
SamsungSecu 37,450 UP 250
SKTelecom 254,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 46,550 UP 500
HyundaiElev 83,100 UP 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 35,050 DN 1,150
Hanon Systems 11,350 UP 150
SK 220,000 DN 3,000
DAEKYO 6,050 DN 60
GKL 20,000 DN 50
Handsome 36,250 DN 150
WJ COWAY 78,100 UP 700
(MORE)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
(4th LD) Japan's claims that key material gets funneled into N. Korea 'groundless': minister
-
2
(LEAD) SBS anchor resigns over alleged indecent behavior
-
3
Samsung heir's Japan visit extended amid trade row
-
4
A-listers return to small screen after completing military service
-
5
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single