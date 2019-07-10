LOTTE SHOPPING 148,000 DN 3,000

IBK 13,550 DN 100

KorElecTerm 66,100 UP 800

NamhaeChem 10,050 UP 50

DONGSUH 18,150 UP 200

BGF 6,790 DN 20

SamsungEng 16,700 UP 400

SAMSUNG C&T 91,300 DN 1,000

PanOcean 4,795 DN 10

SAMSUNG CARD 36,850 UP 750

CheilWorldwide 28,350 DN 450

KT 27,650 DN 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL190000 UP5500

LG Uplus 13,650 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 80,100 UP 300

KT&G 97,700 0

DHICO 5,980 DN 30

LG Display 16,800 UP 300

Kangwonland 29,700 DN 950

NAVER 115,500 0

Kakao 131,000 0

NCsoft 486,500 UP 2,000

DSME 31,500 UP 400

DSINFRA 5,750 DN 10

DWEC 4,600 DN 70

Donga ST 96,600 DN 400

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,550 UP 400

CJ CheilJedang 283,000 DN 1,000

DongwonF&B 288,500 UP 5,000

KEPCO KPS 30,550 0

LGH&H 1,261,000 DN 3,000

LGCHEM 337,500 0

KEPCO E&C 19,300 UP 200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 102,500 UP 1,000

HALLA HOLDINGS 43,500 UP 750

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,200 0

LGELECTRONICS 70,600 0

Celltrion 189,000 DN 3,500

Huchems 21,950 DN 100

DAEWOONG PHARM 150,500 UP 4,000

(MORE)