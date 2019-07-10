Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 July 10, 2019

LOTTE SHOPPING 148,000 DN 3,000
IBK 13,550 DN 100
KorElecTerm 66,100 UP 800
NamhaeChem 10,050 UP 50
DONGSUH 18,150 UP 200
BGF 6,790 DN 20
SamsungEng 16,700 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 91,300 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,795 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 36,850 UP 750
CheilWorldwide 28,350 DN 450
KT 27,650 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL190000 UP5500
LG Uplus 13,650 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,100 UP 300
KT&G 97,700 0
DHICO 5,980 DN 30
LG Display 16,800 UP 300
Kangwonland 29,700 DN 950
NAVER 115,500 0
Kakao 131,000 0
NCsoft 486,500 UP 2,000
DSME 31,500 UP 400
DSINFRA 5,750 DN 10
DWEC 4,600 DN 70
Donga ST 96,600 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,550 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 283,000 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 288,500 UP 5,000
KEPCO KPS 30,550 0
LGH&H 1,261,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 337,500 0
KEPCO E&C 19,300 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 102,500 UP 1,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 43,500 UP 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,200 0
LGELECTRONICS 70,600 0
Celltrion 189,000 DN 3,500
Huchems 21,950 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,500 UP 4,000
(MORE)

