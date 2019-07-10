KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,800 DN 200
KIH 77,900 UP 700
LOTTE Himart 40,800 DN 550
GS 50,900 0
CJ CGV 39,450 UP 1,350
HYUNDAILIVART 17,150 UP 200
LIG Nex1 28,250 DN 250
FILA KOREA 72,400 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,950 UP 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,990 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 159,000 0
LF 23,850 UP 350
FOOSUNG 7,920 DN 30
JW HOLDINGS 5,770 0
SK Innovation 165,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 25,350 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 43,350 0
Hansae 20,250 UP 400
LG HAUSYS 59,800 DN 2,100
Youngone Corp 36,000 UP 50
KOLON IND 41,250 DN 750
HanmiPharm 292,500 DN 2,500
BNK Financial Group 7,300 DN 40
emart 138,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY326 00 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 57,800 DN 200
CUCKOO 128,000 DN 3,000
COSMAX 101,000 0
MANDO 28,750 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 299,500 DN 4,000
INNOCEAN 69,700 UP 100
Netmarble 94,100 DN 4,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S328500 UP3000
ORION 86,100 DN 400
BGF Retail 188,500 DN 5,000
SKCHEM 53,200 UP 500
HDC-OP 37,850 UP 100
HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,400 DN 250
WooriFinancialGroup 13,650 DN 50
