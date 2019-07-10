HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,800 DN 200

KIH 77,900 UP 700

LOTTE Himart 40,800 DN 550

GS 50,900 0

CJ CGV 39,450 UP 1,350

HYUNDAILIVART 17,150 UP 200

LIG Nex1 28,250 DN 250

FILA KOREA 72,400 UP 1,100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,000 0

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,950 UP 450

HANWHA LIFE 2,990 DN 5

AMOREPACIFIC 159,000 0

LF 23,850 UP 350

FOOSUNG 7,920 DN 30

JW HOLDINGS 5,770 0

SK Innovation 165,500 DN 1,000

POONGSAN 25,350 DN 50

KBFinancialGroup 43,350 0

Hansae 20,250 UP 400

LG HAUSYS 59,800 DN 2,100

Youngone Corp 36,000 UP 50

KOLON IND 41,250 DN 750

HanmiPharm 292,500 DN 2,500

BNK Financial Group 7,300 DN 40

emart 138,500 DN 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY326 00 UP300

KOLMAR KOREA 57,800 DN 200

CUCKOO 128,000 DN 3,000

COSMAX 101,000 0

MANDO 28,750 UP 150

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 299,500 DN 4,000

INNOCEAN 69,700 UP 100

Netmarble 94,100 DN 4,400

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S328500 UP3000

ORION 86,100 DN 400

BGF Retail 188,500 DN 5,000

SKCHEM 53,200 UP 500

HDC-OP 37,850 UP 100

HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,400 DN 250

WooriFinancialGroup 13,650 DN 50

(END)