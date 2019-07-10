S. Korean Bond Yields on July 10, 2019
All Headlines 16:36 July 10, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.523 1.514 +0.9
3-year TB 1.438 1.424 +1.4
10-year TB 1.562 1.538 +2.4
2-year MSB 1.474 1.463 +1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.938 1.923 +1.5
91-day CD 1.780 1.780 --
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
Most Saved
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
(4th LD) Japan's claims that key material gets funneled into N. Korea 'groundless': minister
-
2
(LEAD) SBS anchor resigns over alleged indecent behavior
-
3
Samsung heir's Japan visit extended amid trade row
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. says it seeks elimination of N.K. WMDs that begins with freeze
-
5
A-listers return to small screen after completing military service