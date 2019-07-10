(Gwangju Swimming) Concert, cultural events to boost festivities on eve of championships
GWANGJU, July 10 (Yonhap) -- A large pop concert and various other cultural events will take place in the center of Gwangju on Thursday, adding to the festive mood on the eve of the opening of the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in the southwestern metropolitan city.
The first FINA (the French abbreviation of the International Swimming Federation) championships to be hosted by South Korea will kick off on Friday in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, and neighboring Yeosu, and continue through July 28. More than 2,600 athletes from 194 countries will compete at the biennial championships.
According to championships organizers Wednesday, a variety of festive events will be held in the city's May 18 Democracy Square and Geumnam-ro area Thursday.
A K-pop concert slated for 7:10 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. in May 18 Democracy Square will feature top Korean singers, including Koyote, Mad Clown, Lee Hi, Dal Soobin, Kim Yon-ja and Winner, the organizers said.
A rehearsal of a "water mixing ceremony," the highlight of the opening ceremony of the FINA championships, will take place during the concert. In the ceremony, water brought from countries across the world will be combined to symbolize world peace and prosperity.
A variety of cultural events will also take place in the Geumnam-ro district under the theme of "water, light and fun" from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The cultural events will include popera, African percussion, acoustic guitar and busking performances and many experience programs, including rice ball cooking and traditional fan-making classes, they said.
The two areas will be closed to traffic before and during the eve events.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
