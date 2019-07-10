(LEAD) Foreign ministry official to visit Japan amid tensions over export curbs
(ATTN: UPDATES with details)
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- A foreign ministry official handling relations with Japan will visit the neighboring nation later this week for a conference of senior diplomats stationed in the country, an official said Wednesday.
The planned trip by Kim Jung-han, director-general for Asian and Pacific affairs, comes as relations between the two countries have become seriously strained in the wake of Japan's decision last week to restrict exports of key industrial materials to South Korea.
Kim plans to attend a conference, set for Friday in the northwestern city of Niigata, of South Korean diplomatic mission chiefs stationed in Japan. It is also possible that Kim could meet with his Japanese counterpart to discuss the row.
But no such meeting is planned for now, officials said.
"Nothing has been decided with regard to director-general level talks," an official said.
Japan imposed the restrictions on exports to South Korea of three key materials used in semiconductors and displays in apparent retaliation for last year's decisions by South Korea's Supreme Court that Japanese firms should pay compensation to victims of wartime forced labor.
Tokyo claims all reparation issues stemming from its 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula were settled under a 1965 state-to-state accord aimed at normalizing bilateral ties.
But Seoul has refused to intervene in civil litigation, saying it honors court decisions under a democratic constitutional principle that guarantees the separation of the executive, legislative and judicial powers.
(END)
