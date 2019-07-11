(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 11)
Let diplomacy work
Korea, Japan should try to restore mutual trust
President Moon Jae-in has called on Japan to lift its export restrictions against South Korea, expressing his willingness to resolve the rising trade standoff diplomatically. But he has also blamed the neighboring country for taking the retaliatory measure to damage the Korean economy for political purposes.
The call was made during a meeting with top executives of Korea's 30 largest business groups which Moon presided over at Cheong Wa Dae, Wednesday, to discuss countermeasures against Japan's moves. The President and the business leaders exchanged ideas on how to minimize the fallout from the export curbs.
Moon assured the executives that the government was doing its best to seek a diplomatic resolution to the trade dispute. It goes without saying that the best way is to find a solution through dialogue. Now we hope Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will respond positively to Moon's call to prevent the situation from worsening.
However, it is regrettable that Tokyo is showing no signs of backpedaling on the economic retaliation. According to media reports, the Japanese government is considering expanding the export restrictions, currently on three materials needed for making semiconductors and display screens, to include other items in a bid to pressure more Korean firms.
Against this backdrop, President Moon did not forget to warn Japan not to head toward a "dead end" with "politically motivated" export restrictions. This warning came after he threaten to take "corresponding measures" if Tokyo ups the ante. Moon also dismissed as groundless Japan's allegations that South Korea violated international sanctions on North Korea by transferring strategic materials such as hydrogen fluoride to the North.
Yet the trade confrontation is likely to drag on for a longer period of time because Japan shows no interest in compromise. That's why President Moon has called for the government and businesses to create an "emergency response system" to cope with the trade impasse with the world's third-largest economy. Moon has also floated the idea of reducing Korea's excessive reliance on Japanese imports by diversifying its supply channels and expanding domestic production of high-tech materials and parts.
But those steps will not work immediately as they will take time. Therefore, the Moon administration should double down on its diplomatic efforts to persuade Japan to retract the export curbs and resolve the problem via dialogue and compromise. For this, the government must restore its diplomacy with Japan which has been weakened since Moon's inauguration.
Most of all, it is important for Seoul and Tokyo to restore mutual trust which has been damaged due to a ruling by the South Korean Supreme Court that Japanese firms should compensate Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial period. It remains to be seen whether the two sides can let diplomacy prevail over a trade war.
(END)
