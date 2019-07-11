Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon calls for preparation for extended Japanese export curbs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon warns Japan of 'dead end' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon does not exclude possibility of prolonged Japanese export curbs (Donga llbo)
-- Moon warns Japan of 'dead end' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon urges Korean firms to reduce reliance on Japan (Segye Times)
-- Moon vows to deal with Japan's export curbs in meeting with chiefs of major business groups (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon warns Japan of 'dead end' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Accountants claim they fabricated merger report at request of Samsung (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon warns Japan of 'dead end' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Business leaders call for gov't to solve Japan issue with diplomatic means (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon vows to mobilize all resources to help Korean firms (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon warns Japan of 'dead end' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon warns Japan export curbs will lead to 'dead end' (Korea Herald)
-- Moon warns Japan not to aggravate row (Korea Times)
