Trump names ex-NK envoy as ambassador to Indonesia

July 11, 2019

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday named a former envoy for North Korea as ambassador to Indonesia, the White House said.

Sung Kim, currently the U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, is well known in South Korea as a former top U.S. envoy to Seoul and chief negotiator on North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

In his current post, Kim also led working-level preparations for Trump's first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June 2018.

The South Korean-born career diplomat earlier served in U.S. missions in Japan and Malaysia.

His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

This EPA file photo shows U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim. (Yonhap)

