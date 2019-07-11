(Gwangju Swimming) Preliminaries in diving, artistic swimming scheduled on day of opening ceremony
GWANGJU, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The 2019 FINA World Championships will kick off with an opening ceremony Friday evening, but preliminary events for diving and artistic swimming have also been scheduled for earlier in the day in Gwangju.
Preliminaries for the men's 1-meter springboard diving will begin at 11 a.m. at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center. Host South Korea will send Woo Ha-ram and Kim Yeong-nam. The two will compete in their fourth consecutive world championships.
They must finish in the top 12 to qualify for Sunday's finals.
Woo, at the tender age of 21, is a trailblazer in South Korean diving. In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Woo became the first South Korean diver to advance to the finals at the Olympics and finished 11th in the 10m platform. His career high at a world championships is a seventh-place finish in the 3m springboard in 2015. In the 1m springboard, he ranked ninth four years ago. He has won two silver and three bronze medals at Asian Games.
A Chinese diver has won the past six gold medals, dating back to 2007, and Peng Jianfeng will chase his second straight title.
The women's 1m springboard preliminaries will also take place Friday.
At Yeomju Gymnasium Artistic Swimming Competition Venue in Gwangju, preliminaries for the solo technical and duet technical will get under way.
Lee Ri-young will represent South Korea in the solo event, and she will team up with Baek Seo-yeon in the duet event.
Svetlana Kolesnichenko of Russia is the defending champion in both. She has collected 13 world titles in artistic swimming, an event formerly known as synchronized swimming.
The finals for the solo event are Saturday, and those for the duet technical are Sunday.
The following is the list of all events scheduled for Friday. All times are local.
- Artistic Swimming (Yeomju Gymnasium Artistic Swimming Competition Venue)
Solo technical, preliminaries (11 a.m.)
Duet technical, preliminaries (4 p.m.)
- Diving (Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center)
Men's 1m springboard, preliminaries (11 a.m.)
Women's 1m springboard, preliminaries (3:30 p.m.)
