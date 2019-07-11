Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, July 11
General
-- Top presidential official's visit to U.S. to discuss Japan, N. Korea
-- Government interpellation session on educational, social and cultural affairs
-- Follow-up on minimum wage negotiations
-- Supreme Court to hand down sentence on singer Yoo Seung-jun
Economy & Finance
-- H1 tally for foreign direct investment
-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
3
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea checks more items vulnerable to Japan's export control
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization
-
1
-
2
Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
-
4
BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single
-
5
S. Korea denounces Japan's export restrictions as political retaliation at WTO session
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. says it seeks elimination of N.K. WMDs that begins with freeze
-
2
-
3
UNC seeks to include Japan as official member: sources
-
4
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet says recent Kim-Trump meeting signals history of reconciliation, peace