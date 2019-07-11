Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, July 11

All Headlines 09:05 July 11, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Top presidential official's visit to U.S. to discuss Japan, N. Korea

-- Government interpellation session on educational, social and cultural affairs

-- Follow-up on minimum wage negotiations

-- Supreme Court to hand down sentence on singer Yoo Seung-jun

Economy & Finance

-- H1 tally for foreign direct investment

-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
(END)

