(Gwangju Swimming) Longtime diving partners eye history
GWANGJU, July 11 (Yonhap) -- It's been a half-dozen years since they began competing together, and South Korean divers Woo Ha-ram and Kim Yeong-nam believe their time to shine has come.
Woo and Kim will represent host South Korea at the FINA World Championships starting Friday. In addition to their individual events, the two will team up in synchronized events.
The two made their world championships debut in Barcelona in 2013, and the competition in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, will be their fourth world championships in a row.
Their highest finish in a synchronized event is seventh in the 10-meter platform, first accomplished in 2015 and then matched in 2017.
A top five before the home crowd may seem like a more realistic goal, but neither Woo nor Kim will settle for anything less than a medal this time.
"This is my fourth world championship with Yeong-nam, and I think it's about time we posted a good result," Woo said after practice Wednesday in Gwangju, two days before the start of the competition. "Our goal is to finish in the top three in a synchronized event. If we do things we're capable of and minimize our mistakes, I think it's possible."
Kim added: "I think we work great together. It's going to be difficult, but we're targeting our first world championships medal."
Woo, 21, and Kim, 23, won back-to-back Asian Games silver medals in the synchronized 10m platform in 2014 and 2018. And in 2018, they added a silver in the synchronized 3m springboard.
With a strong showing here, they could also punch their tickets to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, the duo failed to qualify for the synchronized events, and Woo entered individual events alone and ended up placing 11th in the 10m platform, the best Olympic performance ever by a South Korean diver.
"Top divers of the world compete together for more than 10 years, and I'd love to be with Yeong-nam for a long time," said Woo, who has the Olympic Rings tattooed on his right shoulder.
Joining these two on the national team this month will be Kim Yeong-nam's younger brother, Yeong-taek.
The 18-year-old said his brother inspired him to take up diving, and both Woo and Yeong-nam are his role models.
"I am so lucky to be competing at my first world championships at home," Yeong-taek said. "I want to be as good as my brother and Ha-ram. I learn so much from them."
Woo had simple advice for the teenager.
"Yeong-taek has done well at domestic events, and I told him he should try to relax and not put pressure on himself," Woo said.
